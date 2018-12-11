WWE 2K19 New Moves Pack Coming Next Week

WWE issued the following:

It won’t be long until WWE 2K19 players will be able to enjoy over 50 new moves in the upcoming WWE 2K19 New Moves Pack. The downloadable content drops on December 18.

The best part? It only costs $3.99 to download! And if you have the Wooooo! Edition, Deluxe Edition, or Season Pass, you’ll be able to get it on day one at no additional cost.

Check out the list of moves below and watch our social channels for more glimpses at the moves in action.

Springboard Stunner 3

Exploder Suplex 10

Wonderful 4

Assisted Twist of Fate

Avalanche/Side Effect Combo

Running Senton/Leg Drop Combo

Claymore/Zig Zag Combo

Matt Hardy 6

Diving Moonsault 5

Shooting Star 4

Inverted Phoenix Splash

Double Rotation Moonsault

Springboard Corkscrew Moonsault

Springboard Shooting Star

Tombstone Piledriver 3

Hammerlock DDT 3

Rope Hung Lungblower

Middle Rope BME

Springboard Sling Blade

Spinning Handstand

Springboard Superkick

Springboard Spanish Fly

Spinning Brainbuster

Discus Clothesline 4

Suplex Piledriver 2

F-5 4

Elevated Flatliner

Fisherman Driver 3

Wheelbarrow Leg Drop

Best Kept Secret

Deadlift Yokosuka Cutter

Murphy’s Law

Slingshot X-Factor

Inverted Atomic Drop/Leg Drop Combo

Powerslam/Headbutt Combo

Electric Chair/Bulldog Combo

Time Bomb

Avalanche Powerbomb

Pop-Up Hurricanrana

Dragon Twist Cutter

Handspring Back Elbow/450 Splash

Deadlift Powerbomb 2

Half & Half Suplex 3

Inverted Olympic Slam

Rainbow Cutter

Deadlift Apron Suplex

Spiral Tap

Hip Toss Chokeslam

Springboard Feint

Air Raid Crash Neckbreaker 4

Pumphandle X-Factor

Stormbreaker

Torture Rack Back Stabber 2

Half Nelson Uranage

Knee Strike/Moonsault Combo

Strike Blitz/Mushroom Stomp Combo

And more

