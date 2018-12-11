WWE 2K19 New Moves Pack Coming Next Week

WWE issued the following:
It won’t be long until WWE 2K19 players will be able to enjoy over 50 new moves in the upcoming WWE 2K19 New Moves Pack. The downloadable content drops on December 18.
The best part? It only costs $3.99 to download! And if you have the Wooooo! Edition, Deluxe Edition, or Season Pass, you’ll be able to get it on day one at no additional cost.
Check out the list of moves below and watch our social channels for more glimpses at the moves in action.
Springboard Stunner 3
Exploder Suplex 10
Wonderful 4
Assisted Twist of Fate
Avalanche/Side Effect Combo
Running Senton/Leg Drop Combo
Claymore/Zig Zag Combo
Matt Hardy 6
Diving Moonsault 5
Shooting Star 4
Inverted Phoenix Splash
Double Rotation Moonsault
Springboard Corkscrew Moonsault
Springboard Shooting Star
Tombstone Piledriver 3
Hammerlock DDT 3
Rope Hung Lungblower
Middle Rope BME
Springboard Sling Blade
Spinning Handstand
Springboard Superkick
Springboard Spanish Fly
Spinning Brainbuster
Discus Clothesline 4
Suplex Piledriver 2
F-5 4
Elevated Flatliner
Fisherman Driver 3
Wheelbarrow Leg Drop
Best Kept Secret
Deadlift Yokosuka Cutter
Murphy’s Law
Slingshot X-Factor
Inverted Atomic Drop/Leg Drop Combo
Powerslam/Headbutt Combo
Electric Chair/Bulldog Combo
Time Bomb
Avalanche Powerbomb
Pop-Up Hurricanrana
Dragon Twist Cutter
Handspring Back Elbow/450 Splash
Deadlift Powerbomb 2
Half & Half Suplex 3
Inverted Olympic Slam
Rainbow Cutter
Deadlift Apron Suplex
Spiral Tap
Hip Toss Chokeslam
Springboard Feint
Air Raid Crash Neckbreaker 4
Pumphandle X-Factor
Stormbreaker
Torture Rack Back Stabber 2
Half Nelson Uranage
Knee Strike/Moonsault Combo
Strike Blitz/Mushroom Stomp Combo
And more
For more information on WWE 2K19 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K19 and #NeverSayNever or subscribe on YouTube. Don’t forget, you could win $1 million by playing WWE 2K19! Find out all the details on the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge at wwe.2k.com/milliondollarchallenge