WWE Accidentally Spoils NXT Mystery Teaser

As noted, a vignette that aired during this week’s episode of NXT hyped the arrival of a “mysterious competitor.”

The vignette featured the silhouette of a wrestler and the word “soon,” with spades replacing the middle letters of the word.

This would seem to hint the debut of Shayna Baszler, whose nickname is “The Queen of Spades.” The above video was posted on WWE.com and the URL of the thumbnail image pointing to it reveals that the mystery person is indeed Baszler.

WWE actually wrote her name in the URL as the image was labeled “20171205_nxt_shaynabaslerexclusive–cde6273c03e489e011d5aba67395b788.jpg.”

The image has since been deleted, although typing the complete URL on Google Images will show the image.

Dave Meltzer also confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio on Wednesday night that the vignette is for Baszler.

Baszler has been wrestling at NXT house shows in Florida since August, which came shortly after the Mae Young Classic tapings — she lost to Kairi Sane in the finals in September. She appeared at last week’s set of NXT tapings to kick off a feud with Sane.

WWE announced in October that Baszler had signed with the company.

The next round of NXT tapings will take place at Center Stage in Atlanta on January 4, 2018, as the build to TakeOver: Philadelphia during Royal Rumble weekend continues.