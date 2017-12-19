WWE Acknowledges Daniel Bryan’s Desire To Wrestle Again

WWE.com posted an article and in it, the sports entertainment company recapped a recent Twitter exchange between SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura:

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan was the center of controversy last night at WWE Clash of Champions due to his actions in the Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn bout that saw him and Shane McMahon serve as Special Guest Referees.

However, despite the frantic ending and unfortunate result for Nakamura and The Viper, WWE’s Rockstar took to Twitter to make it known that he considered it a true honor to be in the ring with The “Yes!” Man.

Bryan was quick to reply, letting The King of Strong Style know that he wished he could have been competing against Nakamura instead of just officiating.

Will Bryan and Nakamura’s mutual respect be fractured as the friction between Daniel and Shane-O-Mac continues to mount on Team Blue? Tune in to SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday night to find out.

I do not remember how many years passed. Anyway I surely stood in same ring with @WWEDanielBryan last night. — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) December 18, 2017