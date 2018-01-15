WWE Acknowledges Paige’s Neck Injury

As noted, former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s career is over as in-ring performer under the WWE banner. According to PWinsider.com, she was informed last week while that she will not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Antonio, TX at the AT&T Center on the USA Network, the sports entertainment company acknowledged Paige’s neck injury and confirmed that she has been pulled from the women’s Royal Rumble match as a result.

She appeared at ringside for a singles match between Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville. WWE issued the following:

“As reported during tonight’s Monday Night Raw broadcast, Paige will not compete in this year’s historic 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match due to a neck injury.



Stay with WWE.com as more information becomes available.”