WWE Adds Stipulation To Match On SmackDown Live

As noted, at Saturday’s (October 6, 2018) WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia on the WWE Network, Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women’s Title over Charlotte Flair by DQ when she hit Flair with the title. WWE later revealed that Lynch would once again defend the title against Flair on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live.

In an update, WWE announced today that Lynch will lose the title to Flair if she gets disqualified on SmackDown.