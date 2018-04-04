WWE Advertisement Indicates One Title Won’t Change Hands At WrestleMania

The Smoothie King Center’s website is listing Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship for next week’s Smackdown Live in New Orleans. This is interesting as Flair is slated to defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 this Sunday.

Asuka is advertised to face Nia Jax at Raw live events after WrestleMania. Below is the site’s advertisement:

Just hours after WrestleMania 34, SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw return to the Smoothie King Center! Don’t miss two of the most memorable nights of WWE action as part of WrestleMania week!

DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

AJ STYLES vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. CARMELLA

SMACKDOWN GENERAL MANAGER DANIEL BRYAN

THE NEW DAY

RANDY ORTON

BOBBY ROODE

BECKY LYNCH

AND MORE!