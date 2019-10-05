WWE and Matt Hardy Comment On Jeff Hardy’s Latest Arrest

Regarding Jeff Hardy’s latest arrest for driving while impaired, WWE issued the following statement:

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.”

Matt Hardy also commented on his brother’s arrest:

Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life.

I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions.

