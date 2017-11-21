WWE and NXT Stars React To Paige’s RAW Return and The Arrival Of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Paige is back, and she’s not alone.

Interrupting a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the next challenger to Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, the raven-haired former Divas Champion emerged alongside NXT’s Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Following a brief introduction, the trio laid waste to all four women in the ring — Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Alicia Fox — before overpowering Bliss backstage.

The trip caused a stir, naturally, and social media had much to say about their sudden, surprise appearance on Raw, including a number of WWE and NXT stars.