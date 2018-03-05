WWE And Snickers Expand WrestleMania Partnership – Details

WWE issued the following:

WWE® AND SNICKERS® EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA® PARTNERSHIP

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. and STAMFORD, Conn. (March 5, 2018) – For the third consecutive year, SNICKERS® Brand will serve as the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania 34, one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world. WrestleMania, WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, will take place Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and stream live around the world on WWE Network.

SNICKERS’ presenting partnership of WrestleMania is highlighted by custom content produced by WWE for SNICKERS, which will feature WWE Superstars and the brand’s popular ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign. The creative will appear across WWE’s global digital and social platforms, which includes the #1 sports channel and #2 channel overall in the world on YouTube, on the award-winning WWE Network, and on WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown Live® on USA Network, a long-standing SNICKERS partner.

As part of the agreement, SNICKERS will have promotional activity at WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival, presence at WWE live events leading up toWrestleMania, retail promotions, as well as custom digital and social content, including a branded WWE.com and YouTube series hosted by WWE digital correspondent Cathy Kelley. SNICKERS will also leverage WWE’s Instagram page, which has more than 14 million followers – the most of any major sport – with a sponsored Instagram story on the day of WrestleMania.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WWE for a third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans,” said Michael Italia, Senior Brand Manager, SNICKERS Brand. “The animated personalities of WWE cannot afford to be hungry in the ring, which makes our partnership that much more of an authentic extension of our ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign. We’re eager to connect with WWE’s passionate fan base in person and across social media this year, as this event continues to grow in attendance and engagement.”

“As one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, WrestleMania will again provide SNICKERS a global platform to deliver their award-winning ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign,” said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Head of International. “Our continued WrestleMania partnership with SNICKERS is a result of innovative and entertaining collaborations that engaged our passionate fans worldwide.”

Additionally, SNICKERS will be the presenting sponsor of the WrestleMania block party at Champions Square outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which is free and open to the public, and will include fun-filled entertainment areas with music, games and food.

SNICKERS is also currently conducting a retail sweepstakes on U.S. military bases that will give 25 winners free access to stream WrestleMania on WWE Network.

Last year, SNICKERS’ WrestleMania 33 presenting partnership resulted in nearly 3 billion impressions for SNICKERS across WWE’s global platforms, including video content integrations within Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live on USA Network, digital and social media, WWE Network, live events and retail appearances by WWE Superstars.WrestleMania 33 was the most-social event in WWE history, and set a new Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record of 75,245 fans, which led to the highest-grossing event in the stadium’s history at $14.5 million.

WrestleMania is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration that will stretch throughout the New Orleans region. In addition to WrestleMania, other events include: WrestleMania Axxess®, WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and four spectacular live events taking place at Smoothie King Center, including the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver®, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown Live®. WWE will also host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” bullying prevention rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. Additional information on these events will be announced in the future at www.wrestlemania.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands: M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 800 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.