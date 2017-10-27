WWE Announcement On HHH Wrestling In The UK, Cathy Kelley On Dana Brooke (Video), Chris Jericho

– Dana Brooke received a lot of social media attention on Monday night after she ran from the SmackDown roster during the “Under Siege” attack on RAW. Above is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how the RAW Superstar became a meme.

– As noted, Triple H announced today that he will wrestle at 5 live events on the tour of the UK that begins on November 1st. Below is WWE’s announcement on the matches:

Triple H to join several dates on WWE Live's U.K. Tour The Game is once again lacing up his boots, this time for several dates on WWE Live's upcoming tour through the United Kingdom. Triple H will join the Superstars of Raw for WWE Live Events in Scotland, England and Wales Nov. 1 through Nov. 5. The Cerebral Assassin himself confirmed the news on Twitter. The King of Kings will see ring action when the WWE Live tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland's SSE Hydro Wednesday, Nov. 1. On Thursday, Nov. 2, it's off to England and the Brighton Centre, followed by London's SSE Wembley Arena on Friday, Nov. 3, and Minehead's Butlins Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4. Triple H completes his leg of the tour in Cardiff, Wales' Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5.

– Below is the latest Barstool Pizza Review from Barstool Sports, featuring special guest reviewer Chris Jericho checking out a pie from the Daniela Trattoria restaurant in New York City: