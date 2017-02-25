WWE Announcer Caught Having An Online Affair?, Sets Social Media Accounts To Private

Tom Phillips could be in hot water after a woman revealed some explicit text messages he sent her.

The WWE announcer allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages to a woman named Melissa, who is known as missythetattooedgirl on Instagram. After being told by friends that Phillips is engaged, she decided to publicly show the messages he sent.

Here is what she posted on her Instagram account.

This is why I don’t trust people. Without my friends I never would’ve known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn’t be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently nobody is faithful anymore.

After this came out, Phillips changed both his Twitter and Instagram accounts to private. The woman he sent the messages to also has her account set to private.