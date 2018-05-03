WWE Announcer Gets Heat Over Recent Comments

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Corey Graves had heat on him for remarks made during commentary at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, Graves came across during the broadcast to have remorse or seconds thoughts over the event because of a few cryptic comments he made during the show. There is speculation that the comments were due to him having issues with the company holding an event in the country without female stars.

Graves then took to Instagram on Monday of this week to write the following:

Meltzer noted that there were some people within the WWE that although his comments were understandable, he should have made them privately. Finally, people within WWE stated that Graves is “more replaceable than he thinks he is.”