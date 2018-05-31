WWE Announcer To Cover The NBA Finals, Recent WWE Attendance Figures

– Here are the recent WWE attendance figures, courtesy of the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

5/24 Cocoa, FL (WWE NXT – 300)

5/25 Largo, FL (WWE NXT – 450)

5/26 Orlando, FL (WWE NXT – 450)

5/27 Hampton, VA (WWE Raw – 5,200)

5/28 Richmond, VA (WWE Raw/Main Event TV tapings – 7,500)

5/29 Raleigh, NC (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings – 7,000)

– WWE issued the following:

WWE 205 Live commentator Vic Joseph will be covering the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors for ESPN Cleveland and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Joseph will provide insight on both the national and regional levels — as he did earlier this year for the NFL Draft.

A Cleveland native, Joseph covered the NBA and his hometown Cavaliers for four seasons prior to joining WWE. Naturally, he’s thrilled with the opportunity to chronicle LeBron James and the Cavs as they attempt to win another title for The Land.

“The greatest moment in my sports-broadcasting career was covering the 2016 NBA season when LeBron and the Cavs brought a title to Cleveland and broke the five-decade drought,” Joseph said.

Joseph will be on-hand at Game 3 and Game 4. Follow him @vicjosephwwe on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with his coverage.