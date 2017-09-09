WWE Announcers Avoid Hurricane Irma To Make Events, Samoa Joe Comments On Social Media

— Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe, who is currently out of action after suffering a knee injury during a match with John Cena at a WWE live event in late August, gave his opinion on what social media can be used for these days. He tweeted out the following:

Social Media is a lot like a superpower. You can use it for good or your can use it to potentially jeopardize your future employment options — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 7, 2017

— With Hurricane Irma quickly approaching Florida, SmackDown Ring Announcer, Greg Hamilton, kept fans up to date as he, Byron Saxton, Mike Rome, and Dasha Fuentes left the state to catch their flights for Raw and SmackDown TV events in Atlanta. He shared these videos on Instagram:

With @mikeromewwe as we hit the road out of Florida and head to Atlanta to catch flights out for @wwe #Raw and #SmackDownLive Be safe everyone. A post shared by Greg Hamilton (@greghamiltonwwe) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT