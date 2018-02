WWE announced another match for the show on Monday afternoon. Asuka will take on Bayley in a singles match.

WWE is in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena for tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

Already announced for the show include John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match as well as Cesaro and Sheamus defending the Raw Tag Team Titles against Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins.