WWE Announces Brackets For UK Tournament – Details

WWE issued the following:

The official 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament bracket has been unveiled, setting the stage for June’s huge 16-man tournament to determine the challenger to WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, June 19.

As the WWE Universe awaits the start of the tournament, make your predictions now using this printable bracket, and be sure to share your picks on social media using the hashtag #WWEUKCT.

Then, join WWE experts as they break down the entire tournament field on the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament: Bracketology. The Bracketology special, which streams on WWE Network at 8/7 C on Thursday, June 7, will also feature guest appearances by tournament competitors, as well as the experts’ reactions to the WWE Universe’s predictions on social media.

Tickets for the Download Festival in Derby, U.K., June 8-10, featuring matches from the opening round, are available now at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets. You can get tickets for WWE’s historic return to Royal Albert Hall on June 18 and 19, featuring the rest of the tournament plus NXT Superstars in action, at bookingsdirect.com and livenation.co.uk.

Will one of these competitors prove to be a bracket buster? And most important of all, which grappler will emerge victorious and earn a U.K. Title Match against The BruiserWeight? Head to social media to share your thoughts, and don’t miss the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament: Bracketology on WWE Network on June 7!