WWE Announces Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will finally get to meet Brock Lesnar for the first-time ever at the upcoming SmackDown brand WWE Live Event in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The event takes place on March 13th, and the company has released the following line up for the event:

* Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens(c)

* WWE Championship Match: John Cena(c) vs. Bray Wyatt

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose(c) vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha(c) vs. The Usos

* Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi & Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella

* Rhyno, Heath Slater & Kalisto vs. Breezango & Curt Hawkins