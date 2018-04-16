WWE Announces Brock Lesnar’s Return To Raw

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will return to Monday Night Raw next week to promote his upcoming title defense against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble event that takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network.

WWE holds next week’s show in Saint Louis, MO at the Scottrade Center. As of this writing, no other matches for Raw have been announced.