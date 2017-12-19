WWE Announces Dean Ambrose Injury

There is speculation that Dean Ambrose may have legitimately suffered an arm injury on Raw this week. Although that has not been confirmed, WWE did send out the following after the show:

Dean Ambrose suffers arm injury on Raw

The Samoan Submission Machine and The Bar exacerbate The Lunatic Fringe’s arm injury.

Dean Ambrose sustained an injury to his right arm during Raw’s Six-Man Tag Team Match, and the damage was exacerbated when his opponents, Samoa Joe and Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, assaulted The Lunatic Fringe in the trainer’s room. The attack culminated when Joe slammed a road case onto Ambrose’s arm, leaving him writhing in pain.

Ambrose was taken to a nearby medical facility for X-rays and evaluation, and more details on his condition should be available tomorrow.