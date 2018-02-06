WWE Announces First Edition Of New SmackDown Top 10 Ranking System

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center on the USA Network, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan revealed the first SmackDown Top 10 List.

The new ranking system is voted on weekly by the Superstars. A new list will be released each week. Here is the list:

10. Tye Dillinger

9. Randy Orton

8. Becky Lynch

7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

6. The New Day

5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode

4. Naomi

3. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

1. WWE Champion AJ Styles