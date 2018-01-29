WWE Announces First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the USA Network, Stephanie McMahon announced that

the company will hold the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match next month.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title in the match against 5 opponents to be determined with the winner facing Asuka at WrestleMania 34.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34.