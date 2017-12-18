WWE Announces First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, Stephanie McMahon officially announced that the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match would take place at the Royal Rumble PPV event.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.