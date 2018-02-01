WWE Announces Full 2017 NXT Awards

WWE has released the full list of 2017 NXT awards, which you can see here:

* Overall Competitor of the Year – Asuka

* Rivalry of the Year – Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream

* Male Competitor of the Year – Aleister Black

* Breakout Star of the Year – Aleister Black

* Female Competitor of the Year – Asuka

* Match of the Year – Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

* Tag Team of the Year – SAnitY

* Future Star of NXT – Cezar Bononi

* TakeOver of the Year – NXT TakeOver: WarGames