WWE Announces Full 2017 NXT Awards

WWE has released the full list of 2017 NXT awards, which you can see here:
* Overall Competitor of the Year – Asuka
* Rivalry of the Year – Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream
* Male Competitor of the Year – Aleister Black
* Breakout Star of the Year – Aleister Black
* Female Competitor of the Year – Asuka
* Match of the Year – Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago
* Tag Team of the Year – SAnitY
* Future Star of NXT – Cezar Bononi
* TakeOver of the Year – NXT TakeOver: WarGames