WWE Announces Full Details On SummerSlam Week

WWE issued the following today:

WWE takes over New York City with SummerSlam Week

SummerSlam returns to the NYC-Metro area with a week-long lineup of events, including interactive fan experiences and community outreach programs. SummerSlam takes place this Sunday, Aug. 20, streaming live around the world on WWE Network with a special start time of at 7 ET/4 PT from a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The events begin today and include:

Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game – Tuesday, Aug. 15

WWE, an international partner of Special Olympics, will support the Play Unified campaign by hosting a Unified Basketball Game at the Educational Alliance Boys & Girls Club: P.S. 64 Clubhouse. Special Olympics athletes and their unified partners will participate in the game as Superstars Cesaro, Sasha Banks and Sheamus and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, serve as honorary coaches. WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel and WWE Superstar Big Show will serve as the game’s announcers.

“Be a STAR” Bullying Prevention Rally – Tuesday, Aug. 15

Superstars Apollo Crews, Bayley and Kalisto, WWE Announcer Charly Caruso and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will speak about the importance of bullying prevention to Club members at the Boys & Girls Club of Kips Bay. Last year, WWE and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched a multi-year partnership focusing on youth development and bullying prevention efforts around Be a STAR, WWE’s bullying prevention initiative.

New York Yankees Batting Practice – Tuesday, Aug. 15

Superstars Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and Big Cass will visit Yankee Stadium to interact with players and take part in batting practice prior to the Subway Series game vs. the New York Mets. At the game, WWE will present a custom WWE Championship to New York Yankees All-Star outfielder and MLB Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge.

Children’s Hospital Visits – Wednesday, Aug. 16

Superstars Finn Bálor, Natalya, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, will visit children at The Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Superstars Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston, and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, will visit children at Montefiore Children’s Hospital in the Bronx.

During each visit, Superstars will visit children and their families, take pictures, sign autographs and distribute WWE Championships.

Project: OM Yoga Event – Thursday, Aug. 17

WWE, Susan G. Komen and Manduka have partnered to support Project: OM, which aims to battle breast cancer in support of Komen’s goal to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026. Superstars Natalya and Titus O’Neil, and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, will join more than 150 participants for a yoga class led by veteran Dan Nevins in the Barclays Center’s Geico Atrium.

Brooklyn Cyclones Night – Thursday, Aug. 17

Superstars Apollo Crews, Carmella, Charlotte and Mark Henry will visit MCU Park in Coney Island and catch the first pitch, which will be thrown by local Boys & Girls Club members.

Hire Heroes USA Veteran Career Panel & Networking Event – Friday, Aug.18

WWE, in partnership with NBCUniversal, will host a Veteran Career Panel and Networking Event at Rockefeller Center in support of Hire Heroes USA. The event will give more than 70 veterans the opportunity to receive one-on-one career coaching while networking with key employers from the Tri-State Area including Pepsi, Revlon, Unilever and more. Superstar Mark Henry will be on-site to speak with the veterans.

New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell (NYSE) – Friday, Aug. 18

Superstars Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

New York Mets Batting Practice – Friday, Aug. 18

Superstars The Hardy Boyz, Curt Hawkins and Carmella will visit Citi Field to interact with players and take part in batting practice prior to the game vs. the Miami Marlins.

Make-A-Wish One World Observatory Visit – Saturday, Aug. 19

Superstars Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and Dolph Ziggler will visit One World Observatory positioned on top of One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, to meet with Make-A-Wish kids and their families.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III – Saturday, Aug. 19

NXT Superstars take over Barclays Center for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. NXT Champion Bobby Roode will defend his title vs. Drew McIntyre, Asuka and Ember Moon go head-to-head for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain take on SAnitY, Aleister Black goes up against Hideo Itami, and more.

SummerSlam – Sunday, Aug. 20

A sold-out crowd will converge on Barclays Center for SummerSlam, The Biggest Event of the Summer. The Universal Championship will be decided in a titanic Fatal 4-Way Match when Brock Lesnar defends against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura will look to earn the biggest victory of his career when he challenges WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, John Cena takes on Baron Corbin, Natalya attempts to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Naomi, Sasha Banks will challenge Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day put their titles on the line vs. The Usos, United States Champion AJ Styles will battle Kevin Owens, and more.

Monday Night Raw – Monday, Aug. 21

For the third night in a row, WWE will invade Barclays Center with Monday Night Raw, where fans can see the fall-out from SummerSlam live on USA Network at 8/7C. With more than 1,200 episodes, Monday Night Raw is the longest-running, weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history.

SmackDown LIVE – Tuesday, Aug. 22

WWE caps off four consecutive nights of non-stop action at Barclays Center with SmackDown LIVE. SmackDown LIVE will air live at 8/7C on USA Network.