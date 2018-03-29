WWE Announces Full WrestleMania Axxess Schedule

WWE issued the following:

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La., from Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8. Tickets for the year’s biggest WWE fan celebration are available now at Ticketmaster.com.



WrestleMania Axxess is one event WWE fans of all ages will want to enjoy, featuring WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, memorabilia displays and much more.



SUPERSTARS SCHEDULED FOR WRESTLEMANIA AXXESS



General Admission sessions:

Thursday, April 5

6 p.m. – Carmella, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, Samoa Joe, Aiden English, The Dudley Boyz, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, The Revival, Big Cass, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!



Friday, April 6

5 p.m. – The Bludgeon Brothers, Paige, Bray Wyatt, Ruby Riott, The New Day, SAnitY, Johnny Gargano, Breezango, Tye Dillinger, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, Aleister Black, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!



Saturday, April 7

Session 1, 8 a.m. – Mark Henry, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Big Cass, Naomi, Kevin Nash, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Dana Brooke, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!



Saturday, April 7

Session 2, 1 p.m. – Rusev & Aiden English, The Bella Twins, Sami Zayn, Cedric Alexander, The Revival, Paige, Jeff Jarrett, Lana, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!



Saturday, April 7

Session 3, 6 p.m. – The Miz, Kane, Kevin Owens, Mickie James, Sheamus, Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Bray Wyatt, The Bludgeon Brothers, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!



Sunday, April 8

8 a.m. – Trish Stratus, Apollo & Titus O’Neil, Lita, Bayley, Elias, Jason Jordan, Sin Cara, Kalisto, Pete Dunne, Kevin Nash, DDP, Zack Ryder, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!



TICKET INFORMATION



General Admission tickets – $55*

General Admission tickets include:



Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

Enjoy matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

*Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees.



Talent subject to CHANGE.