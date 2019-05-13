WWE Announces Goldberg vs. Undertaker For Their Next Show In Saudi Arabia

Goldberg and Undertaker will clash for the first time ever at WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia.

WWE announced today that the Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. AST, and feature the first-ever match between Goldberg and Undertaker.

WWE Super ShowDown is the same name WWE used for their event in Melbourne, Australia last October. The show will be the first time Goldberg has wrestled since WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

In addition, the event will include Triple H vs. Randy Orton and a 50-Man Battle Royal.

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium hosted a 50-man match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, which was contested under Royal Rumble rules.

Super ShowDown is the third event in WWE’s controversial 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar are also advertised for Super ShowDown.