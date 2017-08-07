WWE Announces Injury To Scott Dawson, Surgery Likely Required

WWE.com has confirmed that Scott Dawson suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear while competing at a WWE live event over the weekend.

The injury occurred during a tag team match pitting The Revival against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

“[Dawson’s] injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring.

Here is Mike Rome reporting on Dawson’s injury.