WWE Announces Live TLC Preview Show

Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2018 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. The live preview will feature WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Elias.

Bryan will provide an inside look at what’s going through his mind ahead of his first title defense in more than three years when he faces former champion AJ Styles. Rollins will reveal his mental state heading into his bitter matchup versus former Shield brother Dean Ambrose. Plus, Elias will have a message for WWE TLC opponent Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.

Do not miss this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE TLC, streaming Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.