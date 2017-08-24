WWE Announces New Caribbean TV Deal – Official Details

WWE issued the following:

Flow Customers Get More World-Class Content

MIAMI & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE(NYSE:WWE) and Flow 1 – the Caribbean’s go-to channel for leading local, regional and global content – today announced a multi-year agreement to televise WWE’s flagship programmes Raw and SmackDown live beginning this Monday, August 28. Flow 1 will now be the exclusive English-language home of WWE in the Caribbean.

Flow 1 will televise Raw live at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and SmackDown live at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays. Additionally, Flow 1 will air WWE Experience, a one-hour weekly WWE highlights show, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET, and This Week in WWE, a 30-minute weekly highlights show, on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans will not miss any of the live action with the convenience of anytime, anywhere access via Flow To Go – an innovative mobile app that allows authenticated Flow customers access to their favourite programmes from a web browser, smartphone or tablet over WiFi or a data network. They can also re-watch any episode to catch up with the exciting drama at any time on Flow’s On-Demand Platform.

“WWE is a renowned global sports entertainment brand that fits perfectly with our overarching strategy to bring our valued customers the best, most popular content to meet their specific demands,” said Garry Sinclair, President of the Caribbean for Cable & Wireless, operator of Flow. “This is a big deal for WWE fans across the Caribbean, as this partnership enables us to bring even more content that viewers around the world enjoy.”

“We’re pleased to have Flow join us in televising WWE programming throughout the Caribbean,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach as we deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment throughout the region.”

NOTE:

Trinidad has an existing licensing agreement with a local broadcaster, but the content is still available to customers as part of the Flow TV service.

