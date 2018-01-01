WWE Announces New NXT Events

WWE issued the following:

“Sports-entertainment’s hottest brand is headed to the Volunteer State this February with a pair of Live Events in Nashville and Knoxville, Tenn.



NXT’s Tennessee tour kicks off Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, before heading to the Knoxville Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 4.



Don’t miss out on your chance to see NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega, NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA, Roderick Strong, Kairi Sane and many more Superstars in action.



Tickets for the events go on sale on www.nxttickets.com this Friday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. local time.”