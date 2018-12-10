WWE Announces New NXT Live Events

WWE issued the following:

Sports-entertainment’s hottest brand is headed to California this January and the Northeast this February with two newly announced NXT Live Event tours.

NXT’s West Coast road trip kicks off Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, before trekking to the Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on Friday, Jan. 25. Then, on Saturday, Jan. 26, TakeOver: Phoenix comes to the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Tickets for both Live Events will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. PT.

Then, in February, the black-and-gold brand returns to the Northeast with Live Events in New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. That tour begins Thursday, Feb. 7, at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., before heading to the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Friday, Feb. 8. From there, the road trip continues Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., before wrapping up on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Mass. Tickets for the Northeast events will be available at NXTtickets.com beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Members of the NXT Universe will have their chance to see all of the brand’s top Superstars in action, including NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Undisputed ERA, Velveteen Dream, Kairi Sane, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair and more.*

Tickets for all of the events are sure to go fast, so don’t wait! Head to NXTtickets.com this Friday to secure your seat.