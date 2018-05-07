WWE Announces NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IIII

WWE issued the following:

NXT’s summertime tradition continues this August when TakeOver: Brooklyn comes to the Barclays Center for a fourth consecutive year.

The Superstars of the black-and-yellow brand will take center stage at TakeOver: Brooklyn on Saturday, Aug. 18, one night before WWE SummerSlam emanates from the same building. Tickets for Takeover: Brooklyn will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

WWE COO Triple H announced the news on Twitter:

It’s time for @WWENXT to make history and TAKE OVER Brooklyn…again.#NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn is LIVE from the @barclayscenter the night before #SummerSlam, Saturday, August 18th. Tickets on sale THIS Friday, May 11th at 10am ET on https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR.#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/mD5Uq70wFj — Triple H (@TripleH) May 7, 2018

Since its debut in 2015, TakeOver: Brooklyn has become a tentpole event for NXT. From Bayley’s feelgood NXT Women’s Title win against Sasha Banks at the inaugural event, to Adam Cole’s system-shocking debut last year, Brooklyn has been the site of some of NXT’s most unforgettable moments.

Head to NXTtickets.com this Friday to make sure you don’t miss out on witnessing history in the making this August.