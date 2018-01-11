WWE Announces Official Brackets For Mixed Match Challenge

WWE issued the following:

WWE Mixed Match Challenge will premiere this Tuesday night at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch. As first revealed by Cathy Kelley on Facebook, the full bracket has now been established.

All six first-round matches will feature a Raw team taking on a SmackDown LIVE team. On the Jan. 16 premiere, Finn Bálor & Sasha Banks will go head-to-head against Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya.

In the ensuing weeks, the remaining first-round matches will be carried out as follows:

Week 2: The Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella

Week 3: Braun Strowman & Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

Week 4: Goldust & Alicia Fox vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Week 5: Elias & Bayley vs. Rusev & Lana

Week 6: Apollo Crews & Nia Jax vs. Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

The semi-finals will include a special “second chance fan vote” in which the WWE Universe will have the ability to give an eliminated team a second chance in the tournament.

Don’t miss a moment of the ground-breaking tournament when it premieres this Tuesday, Jan. 16, exclusively on Facebook Watch at 10 ET/7 PT. Follow the official WWE Mixed Match Challenge Facebook page for all updates.