WWE Announces Plans For Vacant Cruiserweight Title

As seen on this week’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that Enzo Amore has ‘abdicated’ the Cruiserweight Title.

Also, Bryan said that they will soon crown a new Cruiserweight champion and a new 205 Live GM would be named next week. That person would move forward with a plan to crown a new champion.

Per @WWEDanielBryan, the fate of the #Cruiserweight Championship and the arrival of the new #205Live General Manager will be announced next week on @WWE205Live. pic.twitter.com/Wpxrb4JTUF — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018

As noted, Amore is being investigated by Arizona police for allegedly raping a woman last year inside a hotel room. The Phoenix Police Department has confirmed that a report was filed and the incident is currently under investigation. WWE has released Amore, thus the title is vacant.