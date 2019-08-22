WWE Announces Podcast Network

WWE sent out the following press release today:

WWE® PARTNERS WITH ENDEAVOR AUDIO TO DEVELOP PODCAST NETWORK

NEW YORK, NY AND STAMFORD, CONN., (August 22, 2019) – Endeavor Audio, Endeavor’s audio-first entertainment studio, and WWE (NYSE: WWE), a global media and entertainment company, today announced plans to launch a new WWE Podcast Network with several Superstar-focused series. The move into the audio space marks a first for WWE and is Endeavor’s latest foray into exploring new podcast formats.

‘Storytelling is at WWE’s core and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio,’ said Jayar Donlan, Executive Vice President, WWE Advanced Media. ‘Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform.’

‘We’re always looking to pair dynamic content with the best formats for listeners,’ remarked Moses Soyoola, Senior Vice President, Endeavor Audio. ‘Through our new partnership with WWE, we’re looking forward to tapping into their iconic event portfolio and talent base to create compelling audio content for their fans.’

Additional details, including launch timing and content creative, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Endeavor Audio is a full-service operation offering content development, financing, production, distribution, marketing, and monetization. The studio has produced BLACKOUT, the hit audio drama, with Academy Award winner Rami Malek (also starring) and QCode; The Bellas Podcast, the popular weekly lifestyle chat show hosted by WWE Superstars, The Bella Twins®; and Freaknik, a podcast about Atlanta’s infamous spring break, as part of a larger content partnership with Mass Appeal that also includes Drink Champs, the popular hip hop podcast show, and the upcoming re-launch of Juan Ep hosted by Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency, WME; sports, fashion, events and media company, IMG; and the premier mixed martial arts organization, UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation; marketing and licensing; content development, distribution and sales; event management; and a number of direct-to-consumer offerings.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.