WWE Announces Raw Segment Involving Roman Reigns

WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Jacksonville, FL at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena involving Roman Reigns, who is slated to address this week’s attack from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to Paul Heyman and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

WWE sent out the following:

This past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in a foul mood… well, more foul than usual.

After shrugging off Paul Heyman’s attempts to bring him out to the arena — an appearance Heyman was counting on to remain employed in WWE — The Beast Incarnate lashed out by assaulting Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with an F-5, then grabbed Heyman by the face and incapacitated his advocate with a vise-like squeeze.

Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the building this past Monday night before this incident occurred, so The Big Dog wasn’t on-hand to halt The Conqueror’s rampage.

Expect Reigns to have much to say about the vile actions of his SummerSlam foe this coming Monday night.