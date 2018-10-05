WWE Announces Royal Rumble 2019 Travel Packages

WWE issued the following:

Take part in the ultimate WWE fan experience with an official Royal Rumble 2019 Travel Package, available Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. ET at RoyalRumbleTravel.com. Individual Royal Rumble tickets will be available Friday, Oct. 12.



For the first time ever, WWE’s Royal Rumble comes to Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. There is no better way to enjoy all the excitement of Royal Rumble Weekend than by scoring a Travel Package, giving you access to events such as Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver, Royal Rumble Axxess, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE and more! Don’t miss out!

ROYAL PACKAGE – Starting at $3,290



Royal Rumble Ticket

Chase Field

Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*

Collectible Chair

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019



NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Ticket

Talking Stick Arena

Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*

Collectible Chair

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019



Monday Night Raw Ticket

Talking Stick Arena

Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*

Collectible Chair

Monday, Jan. 28, 2019



SmackDown LIVE Ticket

(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)

Talking Stick Arena

Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*

Collectible Chair

Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019



Royal Rumble Axxess Ticket

Phoenix Convention Center

One Premium VIP Session

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 or Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019



Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Reception at Chase Field prior to Royal Rumble

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019



Breakfast with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Buffet-style breakfast and exclusive autograph session

Monday, Jan. 28, 2019



Behind-The-Scenes Experience

Exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Talking Stick Arena

Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 or Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019



Phoenix Area Hotel

3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019



(Each person in this group will share one standard room.)

