WWE Announces Royal Rumble 2019 Travel Packages

WWE issued the following:
Take part in the ultimate WWE fan experience with an official Royal Rumble 2019 Travel Package, available Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. ET at RoyalRumbleTravel.com. Individual Royal Rumble tickets will be available Friday, Oct. 12.
For the first time ever, WWE’s Royal Rumble comes to Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. There is no better way to enjoy all the excitement of Royal Rumble Weekend than by scoring a Travel Package, giving you access to events such as Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver, Royal Rumble Axxess, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE and more! Don’t miss out!
ROYAL PACKAGE – Starting at $3,290
Royal Rumble Ticket
Chase Field
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*
Collectible Chair
Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Ticket
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*
Collectible Chair
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*
Collectible Chair
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
SmackDown LIVE Ticket
(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–5*
Collectible Chair
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
Royal Rumble Axxess Ticket
Phoenix Convention Center
One Premium VIP Session
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 or Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars/Legends**
Reception at Chase Field prior to Royal Rumble
Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
Breakfast with WWE Superstars/Legends**
Buffet-style breakfast and exclusive autograph session
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Talking Stick Arena
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 or Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
Phoenix Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
(Each person in this group will share one standard room.)
VIP PACKAGE – Starting at $1,970
Royal Rumble Ticket
Chase Field
Seating – Floor, Rows 9+*
Collectible Chair
Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Ticket
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Floor, Rows 6+*
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Floor, Rows 6+*
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
SmackDown LIVE Ticket
(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Floor, Rows 6+*
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
Royal Rumble Axxess Ticket
Phoenix Convention Center
One VIP Session
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 or Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
Breakfast with WWE Superstars/Legends**
Buffet style breakfast and exclusive autograph session
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Phoenix Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
(Each person in this group will share one standard room.)
GOLD PACKAGE – Starting at $1,200
Royal Rumble Ticket
Chase Field
Seating – Premium Lower Bowl*
Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Ticket
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Premium Lower Bowl*
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Premium Lower Bowl*
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
SmackDown LIVE Ticket
(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Premium Lower Bowl*
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
Royal Rumble Axxess Ticket
Phoenix Convention Center
One General Admission Session
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 or Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
Breakfast with WWE Superstars/Legends**
Buffet style breakfast and exclusive autograph session
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Phoenix Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
(Each person in this group will share one standard room.)
SILVER PACKAGE – Starting at $975
Royal Rumble Ticket
Chase Field
Seating – Premium Lower Bowl*
Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
NXT Takeover: Phoenix
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Lower Bowl*
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Lower Bowl*
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
SmackDown Live Ticket
(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Talking Stick Arena
Seating – Lower Bowl*
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
Royal Rumble Axxess Ticket
Phoenix Convention Center
One General Admission Session
Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 or Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
Breakfast with WWE Superstars/Legends
Buffet-style breakfast and exclusive autograph session
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Phoenix Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 / Check-out Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)