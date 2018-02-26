WWE Announces Several New NXT Live Events

WWE issued the following:

NXT returns to the Mid-Atlantic region this April with four huge Live Events in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Maryland.

WWE COO Triple H made the announcement on Twitter:

The tour kicks off on Thursday, April 19, when NXT makes its debut in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., at The Anthem. The black-and-yellow brand then heads to the Sands Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa., on Friday, April 20, and the APF Federal Credit Union Arena in Bel Air, Md., on Saturday, April 21. The road trip wraps up Sunday, April 22, with an NXT Live Event debut in Johnstown, Pa., at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena.

The Mid-Atlantic tour will feature many of your favorite NXT Superstars, including NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega, NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA, Adam Cole, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Ricochet and more!

Tickets for the events will be available at www.nxttickets.com starting this Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Don’t miss out on your chance to see sports-entertainment’s hottest brand live and in person.