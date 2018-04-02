WWE Announces Several New NXT Live Events

WWE sent out the following:

NXT Live comes to Oklahoma and Texas this May

NXT heads out on tour this May with four big Live Events in Oklahoma and Texas.

WWE COO Triple H announced the news today on Twitter:

NXT kicks off its tour Thursday, May 17, when it makes its debut at the Criterion in Oklahoma City. From there, the black-and-yellow brand heads to the Lone Star State, with Live Events at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas on Friday, May 18; the Aztec Theater in San Antonio on Saturday, May 19; and the Revention Center in Houston on Sunday, May 20.

The Live Events will include many of NXT’s top Superstars, including NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega, NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream, Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler, Undisputed ERA and the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane.*

Tickets for all four events will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Don’t wait to secure your seat — tickets are sure to go fast!