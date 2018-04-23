WWE Announces Several New NXT Live Events

WWE issued the following:

NXT brings its high-octane brand of action on the road this June with a pair of Live Events in Kentucky.

The tour begins in one of America’s most historic wrestling towns, as NXT comes to the Broadbent Arena in Louisville on Thursday, June 14. From there, the black-and-yellow brand heads to the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville on Friday, June 15. With the events taking place in the final days before NXT’s next WWE Network special, TakeOver: Chicago, there’s no telling what surprises could be in store for those in attendance.

The Louisville and Evansville events will feature some of sports-entertainment’s most exciting Superstars, including NXT Champion Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Undisputed ERA, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream, Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane and many more.*

Tickets for both Live Events will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, April 27, with Louisville tickets going on sale at 11 a.m. ET and Evansville tickets on sale at 10 a.m. CT. Don’t wait to secure your seat — tickets are sure to go fast!

*Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change.