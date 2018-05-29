WWE Announces Several NXT Events

WWE issued the following:

This summer is about to heat up for NXT fans in the western states, as the black-and-yellow brand will embark on a four-day tour through California, Nevada and Arizona this July.

WWE COO Triple H announced the tour today on Twitter:

The tour kicks off in California at the Viejas Arena in San Diego on Thursday, July 26, followed by a Live Event at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, Calif., on Friday, July 27. From there, the Superstars of NXT head to the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 28, before the tour wraps up at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday, July 29.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to see some of NXT’s most exciting Superstars, including NXT Champion Aleister Black, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Undisputed ERA, Ricochet, Kairi Sane, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, EC3, Velveteen Dream, Bianca Belair and more!*

Tickets for all four Live Events will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, June 1, at 10 a.m. local time.