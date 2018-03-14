WWE Announces Shane McMahon’s Injuries

WWE issued the following:

Shane McMahon suffers several injuries while being attacked by Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn on SmackDown LIVE

After announcing he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from his role as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner, Shane McMahon was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, whom he had just placed into a match against each other at WrestleMania. McMahon suffered several injuries during the attack, WWE.com can confirm.

“He sustained a laryngeal contusion when the steel chair was wrapped around his head and thrown into the turnbuckle,” WWE medical staff said.

KO & Zayn continued the onslaught by dragging McMahon to the back and powerbombing him onto a metal rack, resulting in further injuries.

“He was then thrown onto the metal rack, which resulted in trapezius and rhomboid strains,” medical staff continued.

McMahon is currently being evaluated to make sure his airway is not compromised. Further updates on McMahon’s status are expected in the next 24 hours. Stick with WWE.com for more details as they become available.