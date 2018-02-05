WWE Announces Superstars For Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena on the USA Network, WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle revealed the competitors for the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Alexa Bliss will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, and Sasha Banks.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34.