WWE Announces That Daniel Bryan Will Wrestle The Miz In May

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Hartford, CT at the XL Center on the USA Network, WWE Hall of Famer and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that he had traded The Miz over to SmackDown Live.

On Tuesday, the sports entertainment company announced that Daniel Bryan, who was cleared to return to in-ring action just last month and has history with The Miz, will face the former Intercontinental Champion at a few live events during the upcoming UK Tour.