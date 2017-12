WWE recently released a video titled: 5 WWE Superstars with the most wins in 2017.

The video reveals the 5 WWE stars who had the most victories on WWE television in 2017. This includes Raw, Smackdown Live, and Pay-Per-View events. Here is the list:



5. Finn Balor – 24

5. Roman Reigns – 24

3. Sasha Banks – 25

2. AJ Styles – 26

1. Seth Rollins – 27



For those wondering, Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles tied last year with 37 wins each.