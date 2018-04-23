WWE Announces Tryout Winners In Saudi Arabia

WWE issued the following:

Eight athletes were declared the winners of this week’s WWE tryout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They will advance to more intensive training under WWE’s coaching team in the coming days, with at least one of the prospects earning the chance to participate in Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event.

The winners were revealed Saturday at the King Abdullah Sports City Sports Hall, with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque in attendance.

The eight winners are:

Hussain Aldagal, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder with a background in volleyball and bodybuilding

Mansoor Al-Shehail, a 6-foot, 175-pounder who has trained under WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr.

Faisal Kurdi, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound MMA fighter, amateur grappler and Muay Thai boxer

Nasser Bawazir, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound champion in boxing, MMA and aikido

Khalid Alhothali, a competitor in bodybuilding, as well as combat sports, including boxing and jiu-jitsu

Abdullah Almagrabi, a 225-pound karate champion and boxing trainer

Faisal Allabboudy, a 23-year-old whose athletic background includes competitive swimming, boxing and bodybuilding

Asaad Alshareef, a 23-year-old Greco Roman and freestyle wrestler who has also trained in various martial arts