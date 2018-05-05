WWE Announces Two Superstars That Will Join Backlash Preview Show

WWE sent out the following:

Charlotte Flair and Big Cass join a live WWE Backlash preview this Sunday

Live this Sunday at 4 ET/1 PT on Facebook and YouTube

Tensions are mounting as WWE Backlash approaches this Sunday, with Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown LIVE looking to make their mark in the wake up of the Superstar Shake-up. Hours before the show gets going on WWE Network, blue brand Superstars Charlotte Flair and Big Cass will join a live WWE Now preview of the event, hosted by Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome.

Don’t miss Charlotte’s comments as she prepares to try and regain the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella. Also, Big Cass gives his brutally honest take on Daniel Bryan prior to their one-on-one contest. Catch the live stream Sunday at 4 ET/1 PT on Facebook and YouTube!