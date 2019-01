During an episode of Good Morning Britain, the announcement of a new WWE UK Performance Center was announced. Triple H previously indicated that one would be built and hosted a live stream which you can see below.

British wrestling superstars from @NXTUK have exclusively announced the launch of a WWE performance centre right here in the UK! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/Fvr2ItBZZF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 11, 2019