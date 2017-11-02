WWE Announces Updated Rules For NXT Takeover: War Games Main Event

The official rules have been announced for the triple-team, two-ring main event for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event on November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston during Survivor Series weekend. As noted, that match will feature The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe.

WWE’s official preview for the match notes that each team will select one member to start the match inside the cage while the remaining participants are locked inside shark cages near the entranceway. After 5 minutes, the final two members from one team will enter the match, giving that team an advantage. 3 minutes later the second team’s members are released, followed by the final team’s members after another 3 minute period. The first competitor to pick up a pinfall or submission earns the win for his team once all three teams are inside the structure.

It’s worth noting that the two side-by-side rings have been confirmed but there is no official word on a roof covering the structure.

Below is WWE’s official announcement on the updated WarGames rules: