WWE Announces WrestleMania 33 Pre-show Match

Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is the first match confirmed for the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view with the RAW Women’s Title match stipulation included:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville